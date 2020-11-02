The Real's Jeannie Mai has been forced to exit Dancing with the Stars Season 29 after being hospitalized with a potentially life-threatening condition known as epiglottis.

Also known for her role on ABC's Holey Moley, Mai announced her exit via a statement released to Good Morning America. "My doctors discovered a health concern with my throat which requires immediate attention and surgery. I am heartbroken that my DWTS journey has to end here. I have pushed myself to new limits, physically and mentally, and I am so proud of how far we've come," said Mai.

Epiglottis is an inflammatory condition which causes throat swelling that can block the afflicted individual's airways. Following Mai's announcement, her pro-partner Brandon Armstrong expressed his sadness over her diagnosis and departure.

"I'm so sorry this happened to you! You don't deserve it! Your journey on this show was so special so unique and so inspiring! I loved EVERY SINGLE WEEK that we got to go through this together!" Armstrong wrote on Instagram. "I hope I helped give you an experience that you'll remember forever! We share a lot of good times, tough times and all the times in between but mainly, a lot of laughs!"

The DWTS team is also sending well wishes on social media, writing, "Jeannie has inspired us, along with millions of fans, with her energy and dedication. We wish her a full and speedy recovery."

Since Mai's exit occurs just hours before a double-elimination episode, fans will only have to say goodbye to one couple during tonight's broadcast. Stay tuned for additional news and don't miss Dancing with the Stars on ABC.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 29, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC