Election Night 2020: Your Guide to TV Coverage, Specials & More

Election Day can be a little overwhelming and it might be tough to settle on where to keep track of the evening's results. Thankfully, many networks have already revealed their Election Night coverage plans, which include live updates and, in some cases, a little bit of comic relief.

No matter which candidate you're rooting for, this roundup will allow you to select the coverage that's right for you. Below, see what news, specials and more are on the Election Night slate across various networks.

NBC

Decision 2020 - (7 p.m. ET - 4 a.m. ET)

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Chuck Todd and Andrew Mitchell will anchor this rolling coverage live from New York City as polling results unfold. Beginning at 2 a.m. ET, Kate Snow will also join the broadcast.

CBS

CBS Evening News - (7 p.m. ET - TBA)

Norah O'Donnell will lead CBS's primetime Election Day coverage with CBS Evening News beginning at 7 p.m. ET, and it will lead into the night's ongoing programming CBS News 2020: Election Night - America Decides beginning at 8 p.m. ET. She'll be joined by Gayle King, John Dickerson and Ed O'Keefe.

Showtime

Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 - (11 p.m. ET - 12 a.m. ET)

Stephen Colbert returns to Showtime for this hourlong live special in which he'll react in real time to the election results as state-by-state returns are received. The evening will host guests including Charlamagne Tha God, Alex Wagner, John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

ABC

ABC News Live - (7 p.m. ET - TBA)

George Stephanopoulos will lead ABC's 2020 Election Day primetime coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET with anchors David Muir and Linsey Davis. Together they'll hear from ABC's political reporting team as they analyze the incoming results.

PBS

PBS NewsHour - (6 p.m. ET - TBA)

Judy Woodruff will be joined in-studio by Amna Nawaz, Lisa Desjardins and Amy Walter for this special coverage. The program will feature several guests who will participate remotely.

Comedy Central

Votegasm 2020: What Could Go Wrong? (Again) - (11:00 p.m. ET - 12:00 a.m. ET)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah puts on this live one-hour special airing across both coasts from the show's election fallout shelter in New York City where Trevor Noah and his team will provide comedic spins on incoming results.

CNN

Election Night in America - (4:00 p.m. ET - TBA)

Anchored by Dana Bash, Wolf Blitzer, Anderson Cooper, Abby Phillip and Jake Tapper, this special election coverage will air live from Washington D.C. Stepping in for late night coverage will be Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon as new developments unfold.

FOX News

FOX News Democracy 2020: Election Coverage - (6 p.m. ET - 2 a.m. ET)

Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will helm Fox News' coverage of the Election Night results which will include analysis from Chris Wallace, Dana Perino and more.