Where to Watch the Best of Sean Connery on TV & Streaming
James Bond originator and Oscar winner Sean Connery died Saturday, October 31, at 90. The Untouchables star had a career that spanned decades and had an impact on many generations with his numerous iconic films.
In celebration of his lasting legacy on the film industry, we're rounding up where to watch the actor on TV as well as streaming and On Demand.
Amazon Prime Video
Finding Forrester
The League of Extraordinary Gentleman
The Untouchables (Premium Subscription)
The Hunt for Red October (Premium Subscription)
Murder on the Orient Express (Premium Subscription)
Dr. No (*Available to Rent for $3.99)
Goldfinger (*Available to Rent for $3.99)
From Russia with Love (*Available to Rent for $3.99)
Thunderball (*Available to Rent for $3.99)
You Only Live Twice (*Available to Rent for $3.99)
Diamonds Are Forever (*Available to Rent for $3.99)
Never Say Never Again (*Available to Rent for $3.99)
Hulu
The Rock
The Untouchables (Premium Subscription)
Murder on the Orient Express (Premium Subscription)
Netflix
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Starz
The Untouchables
Showtime
The Hunt for Red October
Pluto TV
Dr. No
Goldfinger
Sling TV
The Untouchables (Premium Subscription)
The Hunt for Red October (Premium Subscription)
Cinemax
Murder on the Orient Express
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
EPIX Drive-In Channel (check your local listings)
Sunday, November 1
From Russia with Love (3:45-5:45 pm ET/PT)
Thunderball (5:45-8:00 pm ET/PT)
You Only Live Twice (8:00-10:00 pm ET/PT)
Monday, November 2
Diamonds Are Forever (12:25-2:25 am ET/PT)
From Russia with Love (2:25-4:25 am ET/PT)
Thunderball (4:25-6:40 am ET/PT)
You Only Live Twice (10:00 am-12:00 pm ET/PT)
Diamonds Are Forever (2:25-4:25 pm ET/PT)