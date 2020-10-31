'James Bond' & 'Untouchables' Legend Sean Connery Dies at 90

Legendary actor and original James Bond star Sean Connery has died. The actor was 90.

Connery died in his sleep after a battling an illness. The actor's son Jason Connery shared the news with the BBC, revealing that his father had been "unwell for some time."

The Scottish-born star was surrounded by "many of his family" in Nassau in the Bahamas, where he had been living. "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor," Jason added.

Perhaps best known for playing the original James Bond on the big screen, Sean Connery appeared as the character in several films throughout the '60s, '70s, and early '80s, including Dr. No, From Russia with Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice.

He was also a one-time Oscar winner, earning Best Supporting Actor recognition for his role in Brian De Palma's The Untouchables. Other notable roles include those in films such as Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander, and The Rock.

The actor also starred in a few television series and made-for-TV films including Macbeth, An Age of Kings, and Male of the Species. Charismatic and revered, Connery made his mark with an impressive career that spans seven decades.

Connery is survived by aforementioned son Jason and wife of 45 years Micheline Roquebrune.