Relive 'SNL's Best Spoofs of Sean Connery on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' (VIDEO)

Sean Connery never actually hosted NBC's long-running comedy sketch series Saturday Night Live, but the actor is inextricably linked to the show for one reason alone — Jeopardy! spoofs.

Former SNL cast member Darrell Hammond appeared in character as Connery several times over the years in the Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches hosted by Will Ferrell's Alex Trebek. The spoof sees Hammond's Connery mispronounce categories on purpose, make randy comments, and more from behind the contestant podium.

Featuring a slew of other famous faces and different celebrity portrayals, the Celebrity Jeopardy! sketches could always rely on serial contestant Sean Connery to stir up some laughs. Below, we're rounding up some of the show's most hilarious segments featuring SNL's version of the Scottish acting icon.

Celebrity Rock 'N Roll Jeopardy

Apart from the usual antagonizing Connery gives the game show's host, this segment also features a memorable surprise appearance from the real Alex Trebek who joined Will Ferrell on stage to commiserate over the lack of knowledgeable celebrities playing the game.

Celebrity Jeopardy! Kathie Lee, Tom Hanks, Sean Connery, Burt Reynolds

In this sketch from 2009, Tom Hanks can't seem to get out of his own way. At least Will Ferrell's Trebek finds hope in repeat contestant Connery who seems to provide the appropriate answer for Final Jeopardy. But of course, there's always a dirty trick up Connery's sleeve.

SNL40: Celebrity Jeopardy

In this star-studded sketch from the 40th anniversary episode, Connery is flanked by a flurry of other celebs including younger contestant Justin Bieber (played by Kate McKinnon) as well as Alec Baldwin's version of Tony Bennett and some other special guests.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: French Stewart, Burt Reynolds & Sean Connery

Repeat contestants Sean Connery and Burt Reynolds (Norm MacDonald) continue to be a thorn in Trebek's side in this well-paced sketch. The jokes and antics hit the mark time and again as the game show host slowly unravels.

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Robin Williams, Catherine Zeta-Jones & Sean Connery

Connery's Final Jeopardy answer is the last straw for Trebek in this sketch where the celebrities can't seem to provide questions to the answers given, no matter how simple or straightforward.

