Judge Judy Sheindlin to Preside Over a New Court Program for IMDb TV

Judge Judy is heading back to court.

IMDb TV and Amazon Studios have announced that Judge Judy Sheindlin will preside over a new court program for the free streaming service, the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project. It "will feature no-nonsense, expeditious Judge Sheindlin's signature adjudication style with a new array of cases, litigants and judgments."

"I'm over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting," Judge Judy Sheindlin said in a statement. "I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet's breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don't even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?"

"Judge Judy Sheindlin is a TV icon and visionary who has entertained millions of fans for decades," Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, added. "As we build the IMDb TV slate of high-quality, ambitious Amazon Studios Originals, we are delighted to deliver customers a court program from the legendary Judge Sheindlin who, without a doubt, is the very best in the business."

"For over two decades our honor, Judge Judy, has dominated broadcast television. Now America's Judge will continue to reach her millions of fans through IMDb TV, Amazon’s free streaming service," Scott Koondel, CEO of Sox Entertainment, Inc, said. "I'm thrilled to help with the transition of this entertainment phenom from over-the-air to over-the-top television."

See Also 'Judge Judy' Ending After 25 Years — Relive 6 Great Moments (VIDEO) Judge Judith Sheindlin shared the news that her show will conclude next year during a taping of 'Ellen.'

This untitled project joins the previously-announced Alex Rider (premiering November 13) and a reimagining of the crime drama Leverage (2021) on IMDb TV.

Sheindlin previously held court on Judge Judy from 1996 to 2020. The show won three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Drama in 2013, 2016, and 2017.