'The Masters' Makes Late Return; Could Tiger Woods Repeat His 2019 Success?

It's been 19 months since Tiger Woods made a comeback for the ages, scoring his fifth green jacket and 15th career major championship at the 2019 Masters after a series of personal embarrassments and a nagging back injury that required multiple surgeries.

"It was an extraordinary thing to see," recalls Golf Channel's David Feherty, who has worked 19 Masters tournaments as a broadcaster for CBS. "A comeback like that might be unparalleled in the history of sports — certainly in the history of golf."

After a COVID-19 postponement, the 2020 Masters at last tees off at Augusta National Golf Club for what will now be the final major of the year. ESPN airs early rounds Thursday, November 12 and Friday, November 13; CBS takes over Saturday and Sunday at noon/11am c.

Woods has struggled in majors since that Masters triumph, and his title will be tough to defend against the likes of Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau. But if anyone can pull off a comeback…

The Masters, Thursday, November 12, 1/noon c, ESPN