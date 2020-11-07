How the 69th Annual Miss USA Pageant Is Adapting for COVID-19

Blue suede shoes are optional when the 69th annual Miss USA pageant, delayed from spring due to COVID-19, takes place live from Graceland.

According to Miss Universe Organization president Paula M. Shugart, the event will capitalize on the "unique history" of Elvis Presley's Memphis mansion — and we very much hope to see the 51 contestants (50 states plus the District of Columbia) in the King's famed Jungle Room!

The women are judged in swimsuits, evening gowns and interviews. "We have biochemists, teachers, and healthcare workers — all wanting to make a difference," Shugart says.

One change: Reigning Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will not literally pass her crown along to her successor. Shugart reveals there is a new Mouawad-designed crown…which will "be handled with sanitized hands and gloves."

Miss USA, Monday, November 9, 8/7c, FYI