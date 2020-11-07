How the 69th Annual Miss USA Pageant Is Adapting for COVID-19
Blue suede shoes are optional when the 69th annual Miss USA pageant, delayed from spring due to COVID-19, takes place live from Graceland.
According to Miss Universe Organization president Paula M. Shugart, the event will capitalize on the "unique history" of Elvis Presley's Memphis mansion — and we very much hope to see the 51 contestants (50 states plus the District of Columbia) in the King's famed Jungle Room!
Nick & Vanessa Lachey Host the 2019 Miss USA Competition (PHOTOS)
The women are judged in swimsuits, evening gowns and interviews. "We have biochemists, teachers, and healthcare workers — all wanting to make a difference," Shugart says.
One change: Reigning Miss USA Cheslie Kryst will not literally pass her crown along to her successor. Shugart reveals there is a new Mouawad-designed crown…which will "be handled with sanitized hands and gloves."
Miss USA, Monday, November 9, 8/7c, FYI