Women Cross Barriers to Step Up in ‘NOT DONE: Women Remaking America’

Women have reignited a revolution. Hear from the women on the frontlines of the American women’s movement tell their stories in NOT DONE: Women Remaking America, airing on PBS.

This documentary provides a powerful narrative to the milestone women who are organizing, marching, collaborating and showing up to implement change.

The call for equity was heard with the strong showing in the Women’s March on Washington DC. America Ferrera said, “I don’t think anybody knew what we walking into other than the feeling that it was necessary and we had to be there.”

Congresswoman Lauren Underwood has joined the over 20,000 women who ran for public office the year after Trump was inaugurated. “Our country needs us to step up,” she said when interviewed.

Tarana Burke and Monica Ramirez called attention to the abuse of power and the erasure of work caused by sexual assault with the #MeToo movement.

Patrisse Cullers and Alicia Garza, looking for answers, co-founded Black Lives Matter and took it viral.

Many women activists, such as Natalie Portman, Gloria Steinem, and Tokata Iron Eyes, have begun conversations that take non-binary voices mainstream.

The film weaves a story of major progress. Charting the last five years, we see a new storied movement unfolding before our eyes, and as Tina Tchen of ‘Time’s Up’ has said, “We are not done. We are far from done.”

