'This Is Us': Kevin Shares Some Big News in Season 5 Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

This Is Us returns for Season 5 in just a few days, but NBC is giving fans a little sneak peek at the action with a newly-released clip from the premiere episode.

The drama focusing on the Pearson family moves into more topical stories as we see Big 3 brother Kevin (Justin Hartley) arrive at sister Kate's (Chrissy Metz) door wearing a mask. "OK, back up," she tells him before opening the door and revealing herself and husband Toby (Chris Sullivan).

They join Kevin on their front lawn as he tells them he has some big news to share that "didn't seem Zoom appropriate." Toby immediately launches into a guessing game and jokingly says, "It's the big one. Just say it, you're the new Batman."

When Kevin debunks that theory, Toby keeps guessing, eventually asking, "Did you get somebody knocked up?" His brother-in-law's responding silence indicates he's hit the right note. As fans learned in the Season 4 finale, one-night stand Madison (Caitlin Thompson) is pregnant with twins.

Now that the jig is up, Kevin turns to his car, signaling for Madison to join them on the lawn where she reveals a little baby bump. "Why is Madison getting out of the car?" Toby asks in disbelief as his wife's bestie walks towards them.

Check out the clip below for Toby and Kate's reactions to the news and don't miss the Season 5 premiere next week on NBC.

This Is Us, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 27, 9/8c, NBC