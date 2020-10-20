Luckily, 2021 is not that far away, because your Fox favorites won't be back until January.

The network released a promo featuring its scripted dramas — 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Resident, and Prodigal Son — and a separate one just for the two first responder shows taking over Mondays. Yes, just like there's One Chicago Wednesdays on NBC and (temporarily) NCI-Sundays on CBS, a franchise is taking over primetime one night a week on Fox.

While the spinoff Lone Star took over 9-1-1's time slot last season during a hiatus, they'll be airing back-to-back (with the original at 8/7c). So what does that mean for Prodigal Son, which aired at 9/8c on Mondays for its freshman season? It's moving to Tuesdays, after The Resident, so you'll be able to get some dark medicine followed by some gruesome thrills.

Watch the second preview below to get a tease of what to expect for parents-to-be Chimney (Kenneth Choi) and Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt), on-leave Athena (Angela Bassett), and more.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

9-1-1, Season 4, Mondays, January, 8/7c, Fox

9-1-1: Lone Star, Season 2, Mondays, January, 9/8c, Fox

The Resident, Season 4, Tuesdays, January, 8/7c, Fox

Prodigal Son, Season 2, Tuesdays, January, 9/8c, Fox