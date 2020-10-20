HBO Orders Limited Series 'The Son' Starring Jake Gyllenhaal

HBO's next limited series is coming.

A series order has been given to The Son, starring and executive produced by Jake Gyllenhaal (in his first series regular role). The "tale of vengeance set amid Oslo's brutal hierarchy of corruption" is based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø.

Writer Lenore Zion will serve as showrunner, and Denis Villeneuve will direct. Joining them as executive producers are Kilter Films' Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy, and Athena Wickham and Nine Stories' Riva Marker.

"Jonah and Lisa are a formidable creative force and we are excited to collaborate with them again, alongside the brilliant Lenore, to adapt Jo Nesbø's novel," Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, said in a statement. "Denis is a master at weaving visually exquisite and unique narratives, Jake is a gifted actor and producer whose work often traverses provocative and compelling terrain, and of course, he and Denis have collaborated brilliantly in the past. We are beyond excited to see how this powerhouse team tackles this exceptional work."

Orsi's referring to Kilter Films' Westworld and Gyllenhaal and Villeneuve's Prisoners.

Bold Films' David Litvak, Gary Michael Walters, Michel Litvak, and Svetlana Metkina also serve as executive producers with Nesbø and Niclas Salomonsson. Nine Stories Productions, Kilter Films and Bold Films will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The Son, TBA, HBO