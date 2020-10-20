Monday TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Premiere Gets the Edge on 'DWTS'

It was a tough choice for music competition fans Monday night: The Voice Season 19 premiere or Dancing With the Stars? NBC's singing (1.2 ratings, 7.88 and 8.04 million viewers) just edged out ABC's dance (1.0 ratings, 6.12 and 6.08 million viewers) in both hours. However, The Voice was down from last fall's premiere (by 10 percent and 29 percent in viewers and rating, respectively), and DWTS reached a three-week high with both numbers.

Elsewhere on the night, with the NFL game overrun, L.A.'s Finest matched its high with its 0.5 rating, while Big Brother and One Day a Time were slightly down from last week.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, October 19, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):