'As the World Turns' Cast Reunites to Support Live Theater

The As the World Turns cast is reuniting to support costar and Founding Artistic Director of Katonah Classic Stage (KCS), Trent Dawson, on Wednesday, October 28, at 8/7c. At least 26 veteran cast members, including Larry Bryggman, Don Hastings, Kathryn Hays, Elizabeth Hubbard, and Michael Park, as well as surprise guests, will perform a virtual reading of the series' final episode.

It will be live-streamed on The Locher Room's YouTube channel, and fans will be able to comment and ask questions. For those who want to tune in, they can make a minimum $15 tax-deductible donation here and will receive a link.

"I am so grateful that the ATWT family has come together to support live theatre," Dawson said in a statement. "It will be wonderful to see all of my friends and colleagues together again!"

Many industries have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and with this reunion, the As the World Turns cast is hoping to raise money to hire music and theatre artists; it would go towards salaries and health care. They're working with KCS, a professional, nonprofit theatre (an hour north of New York City) with access to an outdoor performance space to allow for a safe, socially-distant experience for the artists and audience.

"Classic plays are still performed not because they're studied in English class, but because they're some of the greatest things ever written. When put into professional hands, the classics can lift the human spirit in a remarkable way," Dawson said about KCS's commitment to live theater.

"Imagine your favorite piece of music, whether it's Mozart, or Abbey Road, or Rihanna, or whatever does it for you. That feeling you get when you hear that music — that lifting, transformational, thrilling effect? Imagine that happening with a play while sitting next to 200 other people who are experiencing the same thing you are," he continued. "Imagine how that can bring people together at a time when the country and the world desperately needs a sense of community. We hope to bring this to you."

