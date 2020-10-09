Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Scores With Buccaneers vs. Bears on Fox
There not may be stadiums full of cheering fans these days due to COVID-19 but primetime NFL games are still pulling in TV fans. The streak continued in Fox's Thursday, October 8 broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears, which saw the former beat the latter 19-18. The program was easily the top-viewed program of the night in both the 18-49 demo (3.0 rating) and total viewers (10.1 million).
In regular programming and in the 18-49 demo, CBS' Big Brother took the lead with a 0.9 rating while ABC's Celebrity Family Feud grabbed more total viewers (4.8 million). The first of seven final Supernatural episodes began airing on the CW and pulled in a strong 0.4 rating, ranking higher than the premiere of NBC's pandemic situation comedy, Connecting, which grabbed a 0.3 rating and a slim 1.6 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, October 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|NFL Thursday Night Football : Tampa Bay at Chicago (Fox)
|3.0
|10.1
|Big Brother (CBS)
|0.9
|3.9
|Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
|0.7
|4.8
|Connecting - P (NBC)
|0.3
|1.6
|Supernatural - P (CW)
|0.4
|1.1
|8:30 p.m.
|Closer Look Thursday (NBC)
|0.2
|1.4
|9:00 p.m.
|Press Your Luck (ABC)
|0.5
|3.1
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.4
|2.4
|Let’s Be Real (Fox)
|0.4
|1.5
|Young Sheldon – R (CBS)
|0.3
|2.2
|The Outpost (CW)
|0.1
|504,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Mom – R (CBS)
|0.2
|2.0
|10 p.m.
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.4
|2.6
|Match Game (ABC)
|0.3
|2.4
|Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)
|0.2
|1.8