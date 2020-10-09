Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Scores With Buccaneers vs. Bears on Fox

There not may be stadiums full of cheering fans these days due to COVID-19 but primetime NFL games are still pulling in TV fans. The streak continued in Fox's Thursday, October 8 broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears, which saw the former beat the latter 19-18. The program was easily the top-viewed program of the night in both the 18-49 demo (3.0 rating) and total viewers (10.1 million).

In regular programming and in the 18-49 demo, CBS' Big Brother took the lead with a 0.9 rating while ABC's Celebrity Family Feud grabbed more total viewers (4.8 million). The first of seven final Supernatural episodes began airing on the CW and pulled in a strong 0.4 rating, ranking higher than the premiere of NBC's pandemic situation comedy, Connecting, which grabbed a 0.3 rating and a slim 1.6 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, October 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):