Thursday TV Ratings: NFL Scores With Buccaneers vs. Bears on Fox

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

There not may be stadiums full of cheering fans these days due to COVID-19 but primetime NFL games are still pulling in TV fans. The streak continued in Fox's Thursday, October 8 broadcast of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Chicago Bears, which saw the former beat the latter 19-18. The program was easily the top-viewed program of the night in both the 18-49 demo (3.0 rating) and total viewers (10.1 million).

In regular programming and in the 18-49 demo, CBS' Big Brother took the lead with a 0.9 rating while ABC's Celebrity Family Feud grabbed more total viewers (4.8 million). The first of seven final Supernatural episodes began airing on the CW and pulled in a strong 0.4 rating, ranking higher than the premiere of NBC's pandemic situation comedy, Connecting, which grabbed a 0.3 rating and a slim 1.6 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, October 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.NFL Thursday Night Football : Tampa Bay at Chicago  (Fox)3.010.1
Big Brother (CBS)0.93.9
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)0.74.8
Connecting - P  (NBC)0.31.6
Supernatural - P (CW)0.41.1
8:30 p.m.Closer Look Thursday (NBC)0.21.4
9:00 p.m.Press Your Luck  (ABC)0.53.1
Dateline NBC (NBC)0.42.4
Let’s Be Real  (Fox)0.41.5
Young Sheldon – R (CBS)0.32.2
The Outpost (CW)0.1504,000
9:30 p.m.Mom – R (CBS)0.22.0
10 p.m.Dateline NBC (NBC)0.42.6
Match Game  (ABC)0.32.4
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)0.21.8