'Fear TWD': Watch the Terrifying First Few Minutes of Episode 2 (VIDEO)

It's about to get really messy on Fear The Walking Dead.

In the second episode of the AMC zombie drama anthology-esque Season 6, viewers will get to see how the mercurial Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and do-gooder Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) are faring after being kidnapped by the Pioneers and their leader Virginia (Colby Minifie) in last season's finale. Hint: Things aren't going great if their latrine duty assignment is any indication.

However, a chance for a better life, and a higher status, comes along in the form of a mission when Ginny tasks the duo with clearing out a warehouse. It seems simple enough, but we'll learn quickly that it's a task others have tried — and failed at — before. In the exclusive clip above, watch the opening minutes of the second episode, "Welcome to the Club," where an unsuspecting group of Ginny's prisoners attempt to kill the sticky, molasses-covered walkers that crawl from under the warehouse's door.

"Why is she making us do this?" a terrified prisoner, No. 41, asks of the gun-totin' Pioneer loyalist in charge. (It's worth noting that the survivors meant to kill the horde are only given spears to do so.) Quickly, this slippery situation goes belly-up — and soon, anyone who gets near the decomposing dead is pulled under the door, sliding and screaming the whole way. It's a cinematic opener to what's sure to be a harrowing episode, which also happens to be directed by cast member Lennie James (Morgan Jones).

Check out the terrifying opening minutes in the exclusive sneak peek above. And if you're interested in catching the second episode early, ATX TV... From the Couch! has you covered.