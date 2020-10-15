'Shark Tank' Premiere: A Teen Impresses the Sharks (VIDEO)

Everyone's favorite entrepreneurial-themed reality show is back, and as the Season 12 premiere shows, kids are becoming more and more impressive.

In TV Insider's exclusive first look at what's to come on Shark Tank, a father, Jason Grill, and his 15-year-old son, Carson, think they have what it takes to convince the Sharks — Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and guest Blake Mycoskie (TOMS founder) — to invest in their Touch Up Cup.

"The question to you, Sharks, is, does your paint closet look anything like this?" Carson asks before showing a mess of paint cans. They have a solution and ask, "Who wants to come shake and paint with us?" Watch the video above to see what they're presenting and the Sharks' reaction to the teen.

In addition to this pair sharing their solution for storing paint efficiently, the Season 12 premiere will also include tech-savvy entrepreneurs showing off a portable electric vehicle charger, a husband and wife with a product to keep garments safe from bacteria and odor, and an entrepreneur who tries to convince the Sharks he brought blankets into the 21st century.

Season 12 features "inspirational stories of people overcoming hardships in pursuit of a dream," executive producer Yun Lingner told TV Insider.

Shark Tank, Season 12 Premiere, Friday, October 16, 8/7c, ABC