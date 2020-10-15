'Halloween House Party': Behind the Scenes of Disney Channel's Sketch Comedy Special (VIDEO)

Disney Channel is getting in the holiday spirit with its upcoming Halloween House Party, a sketch comedy TV event.

The special, which is created by Adam Small and Trevor Moore, was filmed remotely and is hosted by Just Roll With It's Tobie Windham and will feature an array of stars from Disney Channel shows such as BUNK'D, Raven's Home, Gabby Duran & The Unsittables, Sydney to the Max as well as Coop and Cami Ask the World.

In an exclusive sneak peek at the Halloween House Party, viewers can see how the remotely shot program came together.

Filled with "spooktacular spoofs," Halloween House Party will see the stars transform themselves and their homes for some silly sketches. Among some of the highlights fans can look forward to are a befuddled monster, a pet goldfish's virtual celebration and other ghostly treats.

"Disney Channel Halloween House Party is definitely a very different production that Disney has taken on because we filmed it from our homes," Just Roll With It's Ramon Reed explains in the exclusive, above. "It just blends a whole bunch of Disney talents."

Joining Reed and Windham for the special are BUNK'D's Raphael Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez and Trevor Tordjman; Just Roll With It's Suzie Barrett and Kaylin Hayman; Raven's Home's Issac Ryan Brown; Gabby Duran & The Unsittables' Kylie Cantrall; Sydney to the Max's Caroline Rhea; and Coop and Cami Ask the World's Ruby Rose Turner.

Don't miss the special when it debuts on Disney Channel and until then, catch a sneak peek with the behind the scenes video and photos.

Disney Channel's Halloween House Party, Premieres Friday, October 16, 8/7c, Disney Channel