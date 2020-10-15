We're getting a short break from celebrities performing in masks, thanks to baseball.

The Masked Singer Season 4 is taking at least one week off due to the World Series. On Wednesday, October 21, the show takes a quickie hiatus for the big game, but, as long as there isn't a Game 7, we'll get to meet Group C a mere week later on October 28. If there's another game, we'll have to wait until November 4.

Season 4 has divided its 16 contestants into three groups, with five each in Groups A and C, and six in Group B. So far, the first two groups have each sent home and unmasked two celebrities.

Group A's Dragon was rapper Busta Rhymes and Giraffe was Beverly Hills, 90210's Brian Austin Green. Group B's Gremlin was actor Mickey Rourke (who unmasked himself) and Baby Alien was former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Group C will introduce the remaining masks: Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, and Squiggly Monster. Viewers got a glimpse of them in the pre-season special, which also dropped the first clues about each of the mystery singers.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox