'Luther,' 'The Fall' & More Murder Mystery Faves Now Airing on Ovation

If you've always loved shows with the word murder in the title, or mystery, or both, then Ovation is the viewing destination for you.

The network has been dusting off more and more recent-ish international whodunits such as Midsomer Murders, Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime, Rebus, The Hour, and Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries for rebroadcast and/or streaming on the Ovation Now app.

On October 26, the excellent British cop show Luther wraps Season 1 with back-to-back 90-minute episodes. (Seasons 2, 3 and 4 follow starting next week.)

Idris Elba stars as John Luther, a soulful, staggeringly smart and often dangerous detective in London's Serious Crime Unit. Ruth Wilson introduces the fan-favorite character of Alice Morgan, an equally perceptive psychopath who just might be the love of Luther's life.

Ovation's current lineup also includes six seasons of the slight but scenic Death in Paradise (Thursdays, 7/6c), in which a U.K. detective contends with corpses turning up on the fictional Caribbean island of Saint Marie, and the Gillian Anderson tour de force The Fall (Saturdays, 7/6c).

Who's in the mood for murder?

Luther, Mondays, 7/6c, Ovation

Death in Paradise, Thursdays, 7/6c, Ovation

The Fall, Saturdays, 7/6c, Ovation