Will There Be Another Season of 'Luther'? Idris Elba Offers Update

We've gotten five seasons of Idris Elba as DCI John Luther over the past 10 years, but is that it?

Not necessarily, but that doesn't mean that there will be another set of episodes. "There isn't a real formal plan for Luther at the moment," Elba told Sky News. And any future for the character likely won't be on TV. Rather, he may return exactly as the actor wants him to. "I've made it very clear that I'd like to see Luther come back as a film," he continued. "And I can tell you this, that we are this close to making a film of Luther."

A movie would provide closure after the end of Season 5, as Luther was arrested. Plus, killer (and love interest) Alice Morgan (Ruth Wilson) was seemingly truly dead this time after refusing to let him pull her to safety as she hung off scaffolding.

Elba previously revealed he hoped to see Luther as a movie, telling Metro he envisioned it as something that would "echo those classic films of the 90s like Seven and Along Came a Spider," with "more murder, more Volvos, more frowning Luther."

Luther premiered in 2010, with 20 episodes over five seasons. The last episode aired in the U.S. on BBC America on June 23. It was written by Neil Cross.