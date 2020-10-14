'Dexter' Limited Series With Michael C. Hall Ordered at Showtime

At a time when fans need him the most, everyone's favorite serial killer is answering the call as Showtime announced plans for a limited series revival of Dexter with Michael C. Hall reprising his titular role.

In a tweet posted to the show's page, a blood-filled video declares, "being away has been murder," before the words "Dexter returns" hints at the series to come. "Surprise Motherf**ker. He's back," the video is captioned.

Dexter ran on Showtime for eight seasons from 2006 to 2013 and told the story of Dexter Morgan (Hall), a Miami forensics expert who would spend his days solving crimes only to commit them at night. In 2013, fans were left wickedly unsatisfied with the show's conclusion which saw Dexter Morgan faked his own death and assumed an alias as a logging trucker.

According to TV Line, Showtime has ordered the limited series for 10 episodes, which should give fans plenty of time to reach a more satisfactory ending. "Dexter is such a special series, both for its millions of fans and for Showtime, as this breakthrough show helped put our network on the map many years ago," said Showtime's president Gary Levine.

"We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series," Levine continued. "Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"

Clyde Phillips, who worked on the original series as a writer, will be back as showrunner on this latest chapter which is expected to begin production this winter. Dexter is planning a tentative Fall 2021 return as long as production sticks to schedule. Stay tuned for more details about Dexter's return in the months to come, and in the meantime, catch up on the first eight seasons.

