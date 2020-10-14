'The Kominsky Method' Adds Kathleen Turner as a Series Regular for Final Season

The Kominsky Method may be losing one of its lead stars, but the void being left behind by Alan Arkin will be somewhat filled.

It has been announced that Season 2 guest star Kathleen Turner will return as a series regular for the show's final chapter. The actress appeared in one installment from the second season as ex-wife to Michael Douglas's Sandy Kominsky and mother to Sarah Baker's Mindy.

According to Deadline, Turner will reprise her role as Roz who last shared the screen with Douglas during a phone conversation between their characters in the episode "Chapter 10. An Old Flame, an Old Wick." During the discussion, Sidney brings up the subject of Mindy's current relationship with the much older Martin (Paul Reiser).

Turner's Roz puts Sidney in his place though, pointing out the fact that he's dated women younger than himself. Hopefully more of this silly banter will be part of Turner's series regular scenes as she joins The Kominsky Method for Season 3.

Turner is best known for her roles in films like Romancing the Stone, War of the Roses and Jewel of the Nile in all of which she appeared alongside Douglas. She's also had roles in shows such as Friends and Chuck Lorre's Mom.

The Kominsky Method follows Sidney, an actor-turned-acting coach, as he navigates the industry alongside his aging friend and talent agent Norman Newlander (Arkin). Season 3 will see Turner's skilled doctor Roz return to Los Angeles in order to spend time with her daughter Mindy, but will her volatile relationship with Sidney get in the way?

Stay tuned for more details on The Kominsky Method's final season

