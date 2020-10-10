'A Discovery of Witches': Matthew & Diana Take on Elizabethan London in Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

After months of waiting fans are finally getting their first look at A Discovery of Witches Season 2 as the cast and creatives behind Sky UK and AMC Networks' series unveiled the first trailer at New York Comic Con.

Adapted from Deborah Harkness's All Souls trilogy, A Discovery of Witches debuted in the UK in late 2018 before heading stateside in early 2019. The Sky Original will officially return for Season 2 in the UK beginning early next year in January 2021 after which it will arrive on Sundance Now and Shutter in the United States.

During the virtual panel which featured Harkness, Bad Wolf executive producer Lachlan MacKinnon and cast members Matthew Goode, Teresa Palmer, Ed Bluemel, Adelle Leonce and Steven Cree, fans were treated to some behind the scenes stories and more about how the upcoming season came together.

A Dicovery of Witches tells a modern-day love story set in world where witches, vampires and daemons secretly live alongside humans in plain sight. Among those supernatural beings are Palmer's Diana Bishop — a witch — and Goode's Matthew Clairmont — a vampire — who fell in love over the course of Season 1. Now, in Season 2, they'll tackle the past as they navigate Elizabethan Europe after traveling back in time.

In search of the Book of Life, Matthew and Diana must keep a low profile as she looks for a powerful witch teacher to help control her magic. This is teased in the thrilling new trailer which also gives fans a peek at new additions Leonce and Cree who will portray Phoebe Taylor and Gallowglass de Clermont.

And this is only half of the drama as the lives of Matthew and Diana's loved ones and foes carry on in the present. Catch the trailer below and stay tuned for additional details on Season 2 as 2021 nears.

A Discovery of Witches, Season 2 Premiere, Saturday, January 9, 2021, Sundance Now and Shutter