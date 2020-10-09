Emotions are running high in what may very well be the most dramatic season yet in the franchise.

And the drama is going to start the first night, TV Insider's exclusive promo for The Bachelorette Season 16 with 39-year-old Clare Crawley promises. "This is not a secret. I'm here to find love," she says. (Clare previously appeared in Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor looking to do just that.)

By now, you've likely heard of the rumored twist, but before that (potentially) happens, as you can see in the video above, some brutal words are going to be said.

Watch what a few of the guys have to say ("You're a completely different person" is just the beginning) and Clare's perfect response at the end of the promo.

The season will begin with 31 bachelors hoping to stand out, and only 23 will remain at the end of the premiere. Plus, the episode will feature the "first glimpse at the shocking moment that will change the course of this passionate, crazy journey, unlike any other in franchise history," ABC promises.

The Bachelorette, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, October 13, 8/7c, ABC