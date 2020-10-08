Get a First Look at 'The West Wing' Reunion Special on Stage (VIDEO)

The West Wing cast is back together, and it's so good to see them back in character.

HBO Max has released the trailer for the upcoming A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which sees the cast, creator Aaron Sorkin, and executive producer and director Thomas Schlamme come together for a special theatrical stage presentation of the Season 3 episode, "Hartsfield's Landing."

Watch the trailer below to see stars Martin Sheen (President Jed Bartlet), Allison Janney (C.J. Cregg), Rob Lowe (Sam Seaborn), Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler), Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman), Dulé Hill (Charlie Young), and Janel Moloney (Donna Moss) back in character. Sterling K. Brown is stepping in to play Chief of Staff Leo McGarry; John Spencer, who originally played the character died in 2005.

Plus, act breaks will feature commentary from former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Elisabeth Moss and Samuel L. Jackson will also make special appearances.

And to raise awareness for voting and the special, TNT is going to be airing marathons of election-themed episodes of The West Wing on Fridays, beginning October 9 and leading up to the general election in November.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, Thursday, October 15, HBO Max