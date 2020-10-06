'The West Wing' Reunion Adds Sterling K. Brown in a Special Role

The West Wing is welcoming a new (but familiar) face for its upcoming October 15 reunion on HBO Max.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which sees the return of most of the original main cast members, will include a staged presentation of the Season 3 episode, "Hartsfield's Landing." And some special guests are also entering the fold, including This Is Us favorite Sterling K. Brown in a key role.

This week, People released sneak peek images showing Brown alongside Martin Sheen (President Jed Bartlet), Allison Janney (C.J. Cregg), and others in the role of Chief of Staff Leo McGarry, a role originated by John Spencer who died of a heart attack in 2005. The photos also show some of the other cast members back for the stage production, which will include Rob Lowe, Dulé Hill, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford.

Brown addressed the news on Twitter, writing, "A true bucket list moment for yours truly! Thanks for the hospitality, #WestWing #Vote."

Orchestrated by Aaron Sorkin, the adapted theatrical episode will drop on the streamer just weeks ahead of the presidential election. The reunion will serve to benefit When We All Vote, a non-partisan nonprofit organization co-chaired by former First Lady Michelle Obama, who will be seen on-screen during the event.

HBO Max previously announced that, along with Obama, both former President Bill Clinton and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda will participate in taped commentary between acts. Don't miss Brown's West Wing debut, catch him in the reunion special this month on HBO Max.

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, Premieres, Thursday, October 15, HBO Max