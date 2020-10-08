This is a treat for both old and new Star Trek fans.

As part of the Star Trek Universe panel at New York Comic Con, Nickelodeon and CBS Studios announced some exciting casting news. Voyager's Kate Mulgrew will reprise her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway on Nickelodeon's upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

The CG-animated series "follows a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation." It will premiere on Netflix in 2021.

"I have invested every scintilla of my being in Captain Janeway, and I can’t wait to endow her with nuance that I never did before in Star Trek: Prodigy," Mulgrew said. "How thrilling to be able to introduce to these young minds an idea that has elevated the world for decades. To be at the helm again is going to be deeply gratifying in a new way for me."

"Captain Janeway was held to a different standard than her predecessors. She was asked to embody an inhuman level of perfection in order to be accepted as 'good enough' by the doubters, but showed them all what it means to be truly outstanding," executive producer Alex Kurtzman added. "We can think of no better captain to inspire the next generation of dreamers on Nickelodeon, than she."

"Kate's portrayal of Captain Janeway is truly iconic, and has resonated with a global audience for many years," Ramsey Naito, President, Nickelodeon Animation, said. "We can't wait to see her bring this character to life in a whole new way, while continuing to be an inspiration for both new and loyal fans."

Joining Kurtzman and co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman as executive producers are Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Ben Hibon will direct, co-executive produce and serve as the creative lead. Aaron Baiers will also serve as co-executive producer. Mac Middleton is a producer.

Watch Kurtzman, Kevin and Dan Hageman, and Mulgrew discuss her return below.

Star Trek: Prodigy, 2021, Nickelodeon