'Star Trek: Discovery' Lands in the Future in Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Welcome to the future. How will Commander Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery handle their new problems?

As part of Star Trek Day, CBS All Access debuted the Season 3 trailer for Star Trek: Discovery, and it offers an extended look at the future they've traveled to — in 3188! Plus, scroll down to see the new key art and logo for the 13 episodes being released weekly on Thursdays, beginning October 15.

It looks like it's a rough landing for the Discovery, but as Burnham soon learns, there's good news: there is life there. Commander Saru (Doug Jones) also sees some good as he notes, "we are completely disconnected but we are also together."

Among the new characters glimpsed is Cleveland "Book" Booker (David Ajala), who catches Burnham up once surmising she's "not from around these parts." "The Federation mostly collapsed after the burn," he explains. "The burn was the day the galaxy took a hard left."

But no matter what's happened, Burnham is hopeful. "I may question and I may fear because the problems often seem insurmountable," she says, adding, "but haven't we always risen to meet them?"

Watch the trailer below to see some of action, romance, and new characters coming in Season 3.

In Season 3, the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery, "along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation," the logline teases.

In addition to Martin-Green, Jones, and Ajala, the Season 3 cast also includes Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), and Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber). Also appearing are Blu del Barrio (the franchise's first non-binary character Adira), Ian Alexander (the franchise's first transgender character Gray), and Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou).

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, October 15, CBS All Access