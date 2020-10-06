How to Catch up on 'Supernatural' Before the Final Episodes on the CW

Supernatural's final season was interrupted by the pandemic, like most shows' productions were in March, but the series has wrapped and the SPN Family will see how it all ends over the next seven weeks.

The final seven episodes are slated to air weekly, on Thursdays at 8/7c, beginning October 8 on the CW, but it has been just over six months since "Destiny's Child" aired. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to catch up and binge the first 13 episodes over the next few days.

So scroll down to see how you can watch the beginning of the final season journey for your favorite hunters Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles), angel Castiel (Misha Collins), and their allies and enemies.

TNT Marathons

TNT is airing the first 13 episodes of Season 15 over three days (Tuesday, October 6-Thursday, October 8). Check out the full schedule, with the loglines, below:

Tuesday, October 6

1:00 p.m. "Back to the Future": Picking up where we left off last season, Sam, Dean and Castiel are left to defend the world after all the souls in Hell have been released and are now back on Earth and free to kill again.

2:00 p.m. "Raising Hell": Sam, Dean and Castiel call on Rowena to help keep the evil souls at bay, and get an unexpected assist from Ketch.

3:00 p.m. "The Rupture": Together with Rowena, Sam and Dean work tirelessly to keep all of hell from breaking loose. Meanwhile, Castiel cannot forgive an arrogant betrayal.

Wednesday, October 7

10:00 a.m. "Atomic Monsters": Sam and Dean investigate the mysterious death of a girl and the disappearance of another. Series star Jensen Ackles directed the episode.

11:00 a.m. "Proverbs 17.3": Sam and Dean's routine case turns out to be anything but. Recurring guest star Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode.

12:00 p.m. "Golden Time": While Castiel investigates the disappearance of a local teen, Sam and Dean are visited by an old friend.

1:00 p.m. "Last Call": Dean goes off on his own to take on a case. Meanwhile, Castiel has an idea of how he can help Sam track down God.

2:00 p.m. "Our Father, Who Aren't in Heaven": Sam, Dean and Castiel's continued search for a way to defeat Chuck leads them to unexpected places and toward unlikely allies

Thursday, October 8

10:00 a.m. "The Trap": While Sam and Eileen face the brutal truth, Dean and Cas work together to get a step ahead of Chuck.

11:00 a.m. "The Heroes' Journey": Sam and Dean hit the road to help an old friend, but it appears that their luck may have finally run out when they are the ones who may be in need of rescue.

12:00 p.m. "The Gamblers": Sam and Dean press their luck in a winner-takes-all game of pool. Meanwhile, Castiel hunts down a would-be murderer, but not for reasons one might think.

1:00 p.m. "Galaxy Brain": Sam and Dean respond to a frantic call and — together with Castiel, Jack and Sheriff Jody Mills — assist in an extraordinary and heartbreaking rescue. Then, Billie surprises everyone with a visit to the bunker.

2:00 p.m. "Destiny's Child": A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam and Dean to Jo's door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby. Meanwhile, Castiel asks Jack to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.

Marathon-as-You-Want on Netflix

The first 13 episodes of the final season are all available to stream on Netflix, even though seasons are usually released after the finale airs.

The Quick Binge Via the CW

If you don't have a Netflix subscription and can't watch the marathons on TNT but want a reminder of where the drama left off, there are five episodes available to stream on the CW's site. But take note that it's not the last five; Episodes 3, 10, 11, 12, and 13 are up, with "The Rupture" expiring on October 8.

Supernatural, Final Episodes, Thursday, October 8, 8/7c, The CW