Tuesday TV Ratings: NBA Scores With the Los Angeles Lakers Defeating the Miami Heat

Sports was all the rage once again in prime time broadcast television for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 with game four of the NBA finals taking the night in both the 18-49 key demographic and total viewers. In the game, Los Angeles Lakers trounced Miami Heat (102-96).

Outside of sports, a prime time Jimmy Kimmel Live! special airing pre-game kicked off ABC's night with a strong 1.3 ratings and 4.7 million viewers. The second week of the Weakest Link revival with Jane Lynch tied with Kimmel with total viewers and came in second in 18-49. The big winner, though, for the hour in total viewers? A rerun of CBS's NCIS.

In premieres, Fox's new drama, Next, starring John Slattery, opened soft with a 0.3 rating and only 1.8 million viewers, while the CW airing Swamp Thing (which originally aired on the DC Universe streaming service) came in strong with double episodes that each brought in a 0.2 rating and 1.1 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, October 6, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):