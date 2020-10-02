'Saturday Night Live' Unveils First Look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Saturday Night Live returns for Season 46 this week and for its big in-studio premiere the NBC sketch comedy series is going political.

As the 2020 Presidential Election heats up, Jim Carrey is joining the mix as Joe Biden and SNL is giving fans a sneak peek at his transformation in a newly-released promo. Announced in mid September, Carrey's role is one of many political figures that are likely to pop-up in Studio 8H.

See Also How Will 'SNL's Live Audience Work When Season 46 Premieres? There's a new list of COVID-19 policies for anyone requesting tickets to dress rehearsals and live shows.

Maya Rudolph will reprise her role as Vice President nominee Kamala Harris as the funny lady takes her spot alongside "running mate" Biden in the teaser. Returning this Saturday, October 3, SNL's 46th season will kick-off with former cast member Chris Rock taking the lead as host.

The actor who is currently starring in Season 4 of FX's Fargo is joined by musical guest Megan Thee Stallion who is making her SNL debut. They both shared the spotlight in their own promo for the season premiere as they donned masks on the iconic SNL stage.

In the political teaser, a rack of clothes hints at Alec Baldwin's return as Donald Trump and cast member Beck Bennett's turn as Mike Pence. Don't miss the hilarity when Saturday Night Live returns this weekend on NBC, and catch the promos featuring the stars above and below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saturday Night Live, Season 46 Premiere, Saturday, October 3, 11:30/10:30c, NBC