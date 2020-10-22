'Station 19' EP Answers Season 4's Burning Relationship Questions

Last season on Station 19, Lt. Andy Herrera's (Jaina Lee Ortiz) life was full of upheaval. She spontaneously married battalion chief Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) and, in the last moment of the finale, came face-to-face with the mom she thought had passed away decades ago! The fallout will unfold against the real-life backdrop of the pandemic.

"There is something uplifting about being with first responders who are facing the challenge of their lifetime. Our plan is to find the joy of a family that can struggle, work and survive the biggest crisis of their lives," says executive producer Paris Barclay.

He answers what we need to know going in to Season 4.

Wait. Andy's mother, Elena (Patricia De León), is alive?

Andy grew up believing her mother died of an illness, but during last season's final episodes, she learned her dad had lied to her. Mom's arrival, says Barclay, "will be complicated [for Andy] but not devastating in the way that viewers might expect."

Is there hope for Andy and Robert's marriage?

In a word, yes. Last we saw the couple, whose rushed wedding concerned their firehouse colleagues, Robert was waking up from surgery — and his wife, who'd promised to be at his bedside, wasn't there. But don't worry, says Barclay: "Viewers will be surprised and somewhat delighted by the developments in that [relationship]."

Will single dad Dean Miller (Okieriete Onaodowan) ever be more than friends with bestie Victoria Hughes (Barrett Doss)?

Instead of telling his fellow firefighter he loved her, Dean announced she had to move out of his houseboat! Vic is hurt now, but the relationship will flower "in an unexpected way," Barclay promises.

Bonus scoop: Love also blooms for station captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre), who's faced her childhood trauma and is ready to commit to girlfriend Dr. Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato).

Station 19, Season 4 Premiere, November 12, 8/7c, ABC