'For Life' Creator Says Aaron's Decisions Will Change 'Lives Forever' in Season 2

Where We Left Off: For Life's wrongly convicted inmate Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock), who became a lawyer while serving the first nine years of a life sentence, scored a major victory in the fight to clear his name: He successfully argued that his drug-trafficking case should be retried.

But in the final moments of the drama's first season, newly elected state attorney general Glen Maskins (Boris McGiver) offered Aaron clemency if he drops the case — and threatened to go after Aaron's wife, Marie (Joy Bryant), if he won't.

Where We're Headed: "It's what [Aaron] does in the face of that decision that will change all the characters' lives forever," says series creator Hank Steinberg, warning fans not to assume that Season 2 will revolve around Aaron's retrial.

The social justice warrior will continue to represent inmates, including loyal Jamal Bishop (Dorian Missick), who nearly died in a yard fight with pot-stirrer Cassius Dawkins (50 Cent) to protect Aaron — and sparked a deadly prison riot.

Steinberg hints, "We may just see [Cassius] again when we least expect to."

For Life, Season 2 Premiere, Nov. 18, 10/9c ABC