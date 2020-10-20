'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 2 to Dig Deep Into the Characters' Lives

When it comes to catching criminals, seasoned FBI supervisory special agent Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) usually gets his target.

But one slippery bank robber, who eluded the dedicated Fed during an early case 18 years ago, pops up in the sophomore season "to settle their personal score," FBI: Most Wanted showrunner David Hudgins says. "It's a great episode where we unpack a lot of Jess' backstory."

Prepare to get a lot more personal with all of the Fugitive Task Force. "Season 2 has a bigger emphasis on character," Hudgins notes. Widowed dad Jess sparks with a love interest, complicating his relationship with his family, and viewers meet Jess' divorced father Byron, a man who gave Jess "a very difficult childhood," the exec teases.

We'll get better acquainted with others too, like special agents Kenny Crosby and Sheryll Barnes (Kellan Lutz and Roxy Sternberg), through the lens of ripped-from-the-headlines issues, such as the coronavirus and police protests. Says Hudgins, "We ground our team in the real world."

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 2 Premiere, Fall, CBS