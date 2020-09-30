'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek: Are There 2 Sides to Brett? (VIDEO)

As Season 11 of Married at First Sight continues on Lifetime, things aren't getting any easier for New Orleans-based couple Olivia and Brett.

After a number of arguments, the pair decided it was time to seek advice from the experts, namely Pastor Cal Roberson. And we see time catch up with Married at First Sight, as we've reached the point where the coronavirus pandemic is stopping experts from visiting the cast at home, forcing them to meet via video conferencing.

In an exclusive clip from the September 30 episode, Olivia lays out her concerns, as she says she worries Brett has two very different sides. Pastor Cal wonders what could have prompted the virtual meetup and Olivia gets pretty candid.

"I expressed some concerns about maybe Brett not being the Brett I get privately when cameras aren't around and so I think it was just I wanted to make sure that he's in this for our marriage," she began, "and I think one thing just led to another and then we just spiraled out of control."

As the clip above continues, fans get a peek at how Brett is without cameras as he cuddles with Olivia on their couch in captured footage from their living room feed. In previous episodes, Olivia has complained about Brett's sarcasm and they haven't been able to agree when it comes to budgets, but does that mean certain doom for their relationship?

When it comes time for Pastor Cal to ask the big questions, he pushes Olivia to admit whether or not she trusts Brett. What will he say and will they be able to work out their issues? Stay tuned by checking out Married at First Sight on Lifetime and until then, watch the sneak peek clip above.

