When & Where to Watch the First 2020 Presidential Debate

The first presidential debate of 2020 is upon us as candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden prepare to face off over various issues presented by Chris Wallace on September 29.

Broadcasting live from Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, the debate will be moderated by Fox News Sunday anchor Wallace.

The debate will be divided into six segments of roughly 15 minutes apiece. Some of the major topics that will be touched upon include then records of both Trump and Biden, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election. Each segment will open with a question pertaining to one of the topics in which each candidate will have two minutes to respond.

Biden and Trump will then have the opportunity to respond to each other and then Wallace will use the remaining time to dive deeper into the current topic of discussion. The debate will air live across most of the major broadcast TV networks —ABC, Fox, NBC, and CBS, as well as PBS — beginning at 9 p.m. ET and will run ad-free for an hour-and-a-half. The event will also live stream on Facebook and Twitter.

Don't miss what's sure to be an interesting discussion between Trump and Biden tonight.

