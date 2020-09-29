'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 7: Chelsea Field Promoted to Series Regular

We're getting more Rita Devereaux in NCIS: New Orleans Season 7!

Chelsea Field, who has been recurring as a district attorney and her real-life husband Scott Bakula's (Special Agent Dwayne Pride) girlfriend since debuting in Season 3's "The Last Stand," has been upped to series regular. "It looks like Rita Devereaux will be spending more time with Pride and the team," CBS wrote with the announcement on Twitter (below).

That bodes well for Pride and Rita's relationship; fortunately, they've been able to steer clear of the drama we've seen in other romances across the three NCISes. We even saw her meet Pride's mother (Joanna Cassidy) last season. And with it ending with Pride's daughter, Laurel (Shanley Caswell), planning her wedding and him dealing with his ex-wife Linda (Paige Turco) in town for it, maybe Rita will be a stabilizing presence for him when it comes to that moving forward.

NCIS: New Orleans also stars Vanessa Ferlito as Special Agent Tammy Gregorio, Necar Zadegan as Special Agent Hannah Khoury, Charles Michael Davis as Special Agent Quentin Carter, Rob Kerkovich as Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund, Daryl "Chill" Mitchell as Patton Plame, and CCH Pounder as Dr. Loretta Wade.

Like the rest of CBS' usual scripted programming for its fall lineup, the premiere of the procedural drama's new season has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic affecting production. But we could see new episodes in November.

NCIS: New Orleans, Season 7, Fall 2020, CBS