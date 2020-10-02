Thursday TV Ratings: 'Big Brother' Triple Eviction Nabs Big Win for CBS
Thursday, October 1's primetime broadcast saw the night split between viewers watching a triple-houseguest eviction on CBS' Big Brother and the feuding families of actors Joel McHale (Community) and Ben Feldman (Superstore) on ABC's Celebrity Family Feud.
In total viewers, the winner was Feud with 5.0 million viewers while in the 18-49 demo, BB took the lead with a 1.2 rating (compared to 0.8 for Feud).
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, October 1, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Big Brother (CBS)
|1.2
|4.2
|Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
|0.8
|5.0
|The Masked Singer - R (Fox)
|0.5
|1.9
|The Wall (NBC)
|0.4
|2.9
|Mysteries Decoded (CW)
|0.1
|764,000
|9:00 p.m.
|Press Your Luck (ABC)
|0.7
|3.8
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.5
|3.0
|Let’s Be Real (Fox)
|0.4
|1.5
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us - R (CW)
|0.1
|619,000
|10 p.m.
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.5
|3.6
|Match Game (ABC)
|0.5
|3.1
|Star Trek: Discovery – P (CBS)
|0.3
|1.7