Sunday TV Ratings: NFL's Packers vs. Saints Helps NBC Win the Night

Football once again was the big winner for primetime broadcast television on Sunday, September 27, with NBC's Sunday Night Football topping the night thanks to the Green Bay Packers besting the New Orleans Saints with a final score of 37-30.

In non-sports programming, CBS' 60 Minutes was tops in total viewers with 7.3 million viewers while Fox's The Simpsons, benefitting from Fox's NFL overrun from the Dallas at Seattle game, was the leader in the 18-49 demo with a 2.0 rating. Numbers will likely adjust when final ratings are released later on Monday.

CBS's Big Brother was also on par with previous Sunday airings with a 0.9 rating and 4.1 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Sunday, September 27, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):