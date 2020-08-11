Even though New York Comic Con is going virtual this year, that doesn't mean the annual event's most creative attendees have to hang up their costumes.

Beginning Monday, September 28, NYCC producers ReedPop and Syfy's online entity SYFY WIRE are hosting “SYFY WIRE’s Fan Favorite Cosplay Contest” on SYFY Wire’s Instagram page. The competition is designed for everyday cosplayers from around the country who aren’t able to flaunt their work in-person this year. Fans can enter by posting a photo of their original cosplay to their personal Instagram page with the hashtag #FanFaveCosplayContest, tagging both @newyorkcomiccon and @syfywire in their entry and following @syfywire on Instagram.

Entries will be accepted until Tuesday, 10/6 with fan voting beginning on Instagram Wednesday, 10/7. The winner will be selected on Friday, 10/15 and will receive a full New York Comic Con 2021 experience package, including 4-day badges and perks for them and a friend. For Official Rules and more details, visit here.*

Additionally, on Saturday October 10 at 2:40/1:40c, SYFY WIRE will also be the presenting sponsor for "Cosplay Central’s Virtual Championships of Cosplay." Over 50 cosplayers participated in this year’s “at home” edition, showcasing some amazing costumes from various design categories, as well as Beginners round for up-and-coming creators. SYFY WIRE correspondent Jackie Jennings will serve as a judge for this year’s competition, alongside Yaya Han, Jedimanda, and Ginoza Costuming, with Jaremi Carey of Ru Paul’s Drag Race handling the hosting duties. Fans can watch the competition go down on New York Comic Con’s YouTube Channel.