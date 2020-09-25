DuckTales is getting especially spooky for its upcoming Halloween episode, "The Trickening," with a little help from some horror stars — and TV Insider has your exclusive first look!

As previously announced, Hellboy's Selma Blair and Doug Jones, Buffy the Vampire Slayer's James Marsters, and A Nightmare on Elm Street's Clancy Brown are all set to voice characters in the series, and they're tapping into their horror roots with monster roles.

In the exclusive photo above, see Jones, Blair, and Marsters' characters from the upcoming installment and check out Clancy Brown's monster, below. Their creepy characters have yet to be named but sure look scary.

Premiering Monday, October 5, the episode will see Duckburg's Huey (Danny Pudi), Dewey (Ben Schwartz), and Louie (Bobby Moynihan) forego their usual trick-or-treating path to take on the most haunted house in their neighborhood instead. Meanwhile, Launchpad (Beck Bennett) will confront ghosts from his past.

DuckTales follows the adventures of Scrooge McDuck (David Tennant), his grandnephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie, as well as his temperamental nephew Donald Duck (Tony Anselmo). Along for the fun are the McDuck Manor team including Launchpad, Mrs. Beakley (Toks Olagundoye), and Mrs. Beakley's granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack (Kate Micucci).

Don't miss the fun, tune into DuckTales for this Halloween episode airing on Disney XD in October.

DuckTales, "The Trickening!," Monday, October 5, 7/6c, Disney XD