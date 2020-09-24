'Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish)' Trailer: The Banks Family Returns on Netflix (VIDEO)

The Banks family is back after 25 years for Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), a special event on Netflix YouTube and Facebook that will arrive Friday, September 25.

A follow-up to the '90s fan favorite films, Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II, this special helmed by Nancy Myers brings together the cast of the films for a mini-sequel of sorts. Written and directed by Myers, the event will benefit World Central Kitchen.

In anticipation for the special's arrival, Netflix has unveiled its first teaser ahead of tomorrow's premiere which promises the return of stars Steve Martin as George Banks, Diane Keaton as Nina Banks, Kieran Culkin as Matty Banks, Kimberly Williams-Paisley as Annie Banks-MacKenzie, George Newbern as Bryan MacKenzie and Martin Short as Franck Eggelhoffer.

The sequel will also boast a few special guests who have yet to be revealed. As a longtime supporter of World Central Kitchen, Nancy Myers hopes to raise awareness and support for the organization founded by Chef José Andrés. The organization is currently providing meals for kids and families impacted by COVID-19.

So don't miss the special that's being put on for a good cause, check out Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) when it arrives September 25 on Netflix YouTube and Facebook and catch the teaser trailer below.

Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), Friday, September 25, 6/5c, Netflix YouTube and Facebook