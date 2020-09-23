'America's Got Talent' Season 15: And the Winner Is...

It's been a somewhat strange season of America's Got Talent — with virtual auditions, one Judge Cuts episode, live shows with a virtual audience, and Simon Cowell out recovering from back surgery — but it still ends with one act crowned the winner, receiving $1 million, and getting ready to headline a show in Vegas.

On Tuesday, the 10 finalists — singers Roberta Battaglia, Kenadi Dodds, Broken Roots, Archie Williams, Daneliya Tuleshova, and Cristina Rae, poet Brandon Leake, dance duo BAD Salsa, balance act Bello Sisters, and aerialist Alan Silva — performed in front of judges Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, and Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews, and then it was up to America to vote.

And on Wednesday, it was time to find out who won Season 14. Before we did, Crews revealed the Top 5 (in no particular order): Alan Silva, Cristina Rae, Broken Roots, Roberta Battaglia, and Brandon Leake. After that, he announced who came in fifth (Alan Silva), fourth (Roberta Battaglia), and third (Cristina Rae).

Then, Crews announced that the winner is... Brandon Leake!

"Thank you so much, America!" he said while Mandel celebrated his Golden Buzzer's victory.

Earlier in the night, following Usher opening the finale, viewers were treated to quite a few performances, including some finalists with special guests. Cristina Rae and OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder sang Kygo and the pop rock band's "Love Somebody." The Bello Sisters and Alan Silva performed as Bishop Briggs sang "River" and Higher" and his brother from Deadly Games, did some knife-throwing and shot an arrow through a balloon in the aerialist's mouth.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Then, Archie Williams sang "Everything You Touch Is a Song" with Pastor Marvin Winans. After, Crews played a message from Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, telling Archie they were rooting for him and proud of him. Daneliya Tuleshova sang Ava Max's "Kings and Queens" with the singer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last season's runner-up, the Detroit Youth Choir, performed Imagine Dragons' "Believer." Then, Broken Roots and Blake Shelton sang The Voice coach's "God's Country." BAD Salsa and V. Unbeatable joined forces for quite the dance spectacular. And Roberta Battaglia and Kenadi Dodds performed "If the World Was Ending" with its writers, JP Saxe and Julia Michaels.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Did your AGT Season 15 pick win?