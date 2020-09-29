Worth Watching: 'Weakest Link' Returns, the First Presidential Debate, Peacock Celebrates 'True Colors'

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Weakest Link (8/7c, NBC): Emmy-winning game-show host Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night) taps into her inner Sue Sylvester — remember Glee? — as the wisecracking taskmaster and host of a reboot of the popular quiz show that aired on NBC nearly 20 years ago. Eight contestants take turns answering trivia questions, and at the end of each round, the player deemed "the weakest link" is ejected. Talk about jeopardy.

The First Presidential Debate (9/8c, all major broadcast and cable news channels): Joe Biden and Donald Trump face off in the first of three scheduled debates, a form of political theater that some find irresistible, although the nutritional value is, as they say, debatable. (Fact-checking, for instance, will not be happening live, at least not on air.) Chris Wallace of Fox News moderates, with topics expected to include the pandemic, the Supreme Court, the economy and the integrity of the 2020 election. And, maybe, taxes?

True Colors (streaming on Peacock): As part of the new streamer's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, a new weekly short-form series profiles Hispanic celebrities and thought leaders. First up: baseball superstar and entrepreneur Alex Rodriguez, with future subjects including Mario Lopez, John Leguizamo, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Inside Tuesday TV: The wild-card round of Major League Baseball playoffs begins, with scheduled games including Houston at Minnesota (2 pm/1c, ABC), Chicago at Oakland (3 pm/2c, ESPN), Toronto at Tampa Bay (5 pm/4c, TBS) and the Yankees at Cleveland (7 pm/6c, ESPN)… The stand-up special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Beteaupoia brings the outspoken comedian and The Circle host back to Netflix… TLC's long-running Little People, Big World (9/8c) returns with Amy moving off the farm she co-owns with her ex, Matt, while the entire family copes with the COVID-19 pandemic… Hillary Clinton, who knows something about presidential debates, appears on Freeform's Kal Penn Approves This Message (10:30/9:30c) to discuss higher education and why the youth vote matters, maybe now more than ever.