Freeform Teams Up With Kal Penn for 'Kick 2020 in the Ballots' Campaign

Freeform is launching a special non-partisan, multiplatform voting initiative with the help of Kal Penn as the network announced plans for "Kick 2020 in the Ballots" and "FF'ing Vote," encouraging young adults to tackle issues affecting their lives.

The network will present viewers with a series of PSAs reminding them to make their voices heard by mailing their ballots in or showing up to the polls this November for the presidential election. Along with these efforts, they're hoping young fans will share what issues they want to kick in the ballots and spread the word by tagging friends on social media with the #Kick2020intheBallots and #FFingVote.

Along with these PSAs, Freeform is teaming up with Kal Penn for a new election-themed series entitled Kal Penn Approves This Message. The show, hosted by Penn, is an unscripted series exploring issues relevant to millennial and Gen-Z voters.

Each episode of the six-part series will consist of comedic field pieces as well as sit-down interviews with Penn and a featured guest. Some of the topics touched upon include voter empowerment, the economy, and climate change. Kal Penn Approves This Message debuts on National Voter Registration Day this Tuesday, September 22.

The show will conclude its run on Tuesday, October 27 with a one-hour season finale and every episode will be available to view the day after airing on Hulu. Kal Penn Approves This Message is created by Penn and Romen Borsellino, who both serve as executive producers alongside Dan Spilo, Stuart Miller and Embassy Row's Michael Davies and Julia Cassidy.

Additionally, the campaign has Freeform teaming up with the purpose-driven media company ATTN: to produce non-partisan digital voting series outlining what viewers need to know leading into this November's election. The series will cover voter registration and why FF'ing voting matters. The videos will feature Freeform talent and run on-air as well as be shared on various social accounts. All of the videos will support Walt Disney Television's voting partner, I AM A VOTER.

Don't miss the relevant and timely programming heading your way, catch Kal Penn Approves This Message later this month and more election-themed content on Freeform this fall,

Kal Penn Approves This Message, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 22, Freeform