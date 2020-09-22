'Chicago P.D.' Season 8 Adds Nicole Ari Parker for Police Reform Storyline

It sounds like there are some changes coming for the Intelligence unit on Chicago P.D. And a new recurring character is connected to them.

The NBC procedural drama has added Nicole Ari Parker as Deputy Superintendent Samantha Miller in Season 8, Deadline reports. The character, who was originally from Atlanta, is described as "a progressive, ardent proponent of police reform" and someone who "wants to help Voight and Intelligence adapt to the new reality, but will not tolerate breaches of the new police guidelines and protocols."

How many scenes — not episodes, because we're being realistic — will it take for her to clash with Jason Beghe's Sergeant Hank Voight, whose methods, at times, have been quite questionable, to say the least?

P.D. won't be the only show with changes coming as a result of George Floyd's death and the subsequent protests against racism and police brutality. Dramas like Law & Order: SVU and CBS procedurals and the police comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine will as well.

Another casting change for P.D. Season 8 is the loss of Lisseth Chavez, who played Vanessa Rojas. The actress is joining the cast of D.C.'s Legends of Tomorrow as a series regular.

Season 8 also has to resolve the finale's cliffhanger. One of Intelligence's own, Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins), informed Internal Affairs that a fellow cop's racial profiling led to the officer's own and an innocent man's deaths. That cop's family and friends — with the CPD and the mayor's office — made it clear by showing up at Atwater's home that he's in trouble as a result.

"Atwater should definitely be worried," showrunner Rick Eid told TV Insider in April. "Doyle's friends and family are taking this very seriously. They're also well-connected in CPD and the Mayor's Office. So, this crew will present a serious challenge to Atwater … and Intelligence."

How might Miller become involved in that matter? We'll have to wait and see if she does.

Chicago P.D., Season 8 Premiere, Wednesday, November 11, 10/9c, NBC