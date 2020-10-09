'Helstrom': Watch the First 10 Minutes of Hulu's Spooky Thriller (VIDEO)

Sibling rivalry has never been scarier!

Supernaturally gifted brother and sister Daimon and Ana Helstrom (Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon) lead Helstrom, a comic book–based 10-episode thriller as demon hunters with some serious psychological damage. “At the start of our story, they’re estranged over baggage from their childhood,” previews Paul Zbyszewski, the showrunner of Hulu's new horror drama, which gives a modern spin to the "Hellstrom" characters who have appeared in various Marvel properties.

Hopefully, these two can work through their familial issues — which include a possessed mom (a phenomenal Elizabeth Marvel, Manifest) and a very evil serial killer father — soon, because they’re also in for some hellacious trouble from all sides: According to Zbyszewski, their enemies were “born into this world as flesh and blood, [just like] Daimon and Ana, but are even more monstrous.”

TV Insider had the honor of hosting Helstrom's inaugural New York Comic Com panel (virtually, natch) and loved every second of it. For a group battling some of the scariest situations on the show, the cast sure knows how to keep things light — even when promoting the importance of taking care of one's mental health and exercising the right to vote.

So here is your exclusive sneak peek at the first 10-minutes of Hulu’s Helstrom, followed by a conversation with Zbyszewski, Austen, Lemmon and costars Elizabeth Marvel, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy. But just be warned, you might want to watch the first part with the lights on.

Helstrom, Series Premiere, Friday, October 16, Hulu