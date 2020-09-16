'Married at First Sight' Sneak Peek: Is Christina Pregnant? (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight Season 11 has introduced longtime viewers of the Lifetime reality show to one of the show's most awkward couples — Christina and Henry.

The tension between the seemingly mismatched pair has been obvious since day one, but could that have changed since the last week's episode? In the September 16 installment, "Dealbreaker," Christina is making an announcement that would mean major changes on the horizon and we have your exclusive first look.

In the clip above, Christina and Henry are seen chatting with other Season 11 couples Amani and Woody and Brett and Olivia over drinks and crayfish. Christina gushes about her recent golf outing with Henry, noting that his confidence was very attractive to her.

Henry then chimes in, complimenting Christina's dancing skills, and revealing to the group that he and his wife took a class together. Henry goes so far as to say that he thinks Christina is sexy, which leads to an even more shocking revelation.

Addressing the group, Christina announces that she's pregnant. But is it true? Watch the clip above and decide for yourself. Tune into this week's Married at First Sight to see how the whole scene unfolds.

