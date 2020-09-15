'The Mandalorian' & Baby Yoda's Journey Continues in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Somehow, the Child, a.k.a. Baby Yoda, gets cuter and cuter every single time he appears on screen on The Mandalorian.

Case in point: Disney+ just released the Season 2 trailer, and Baby Yoda is all over it (of course). Mando (Pedro Pascal) is following the instructions to reunite The Child with its own kind, and that includes searching the galaxy for "an order of sorcerers called Jedi."

There's also quite the journey ahead, which means facing enemies along the way. So what does Baby Yoda do before the violence begins in one such instance? Take refuge in his pod. Watch the trailer below for more Baby Yoda, Mando, and Season 2 footage (including Sasha Banks as a character seemingly watching the bounty hunter and the Child).

According to the logline for Season 2, "the Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire." In addition to Pascal, the series stars Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), and Giancarlo Esposito (Moff Gideon).

Showrunner Jon Favreau executive produces with Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer. Favreau, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Rick Famuyiwa, Carl Weathers, Peyton Reed, and Robert Rodriguez are directors for Season 2.

The Mandalorian, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 30, Disney+